Antique idols seized in Alibaug

Thane: In a joint operation, the Thane crime branch unit 1 and Mandvi police of Raigad detained three persons for allegedly selling antique god idols in Alibaug district of Raigad.

One of the statues is of Lord Vishnu in a standing position. It weighs 8.700 kilograms and another is of the goddess Laxmi in a standing position, which weighs 6.827 kilograms. The police refused to reveal the name of the three accused persons.

Reportedly, the accused used to approach their clients at Saralpool near Gokuldhabha in Alibaug, said police. A Thane police official said, “We went to Alibaug on Saturday to arrest the accused. They have been charged under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code. A case was registered at the Noupada police station.” Sandip Bagul, assistant inspector from Thane crime branch one, said, “On a tip-off, a team was constituted. The cops reached Alibaug to arrest accused. But the accused were not there at the informed spot. We found a suspicious Innova in which three persons were seated. We informed Mandvi police. When searched, we found two antique god idols in the MPV (compact multi-purpose vehicle).”

The official said, “We seized the god Vishnu and goddess Laxmi idols. We handed over the idols to the Archaeological Survey Of India (ASI) to ascertained if these are the antique idols or not.” A Mandvi police said official further said, “We have given them a notice. We are yet to arrest them. A report from the Archaeological department is awaited. We will probe the matter once the report is received.”