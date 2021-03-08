Antilia bomb scare: White getaway car seems to have vanished into thin air. Read here

Mumbai: The State and the Central investigation agencies are still clueless about the mysterious white ‘Innova’ car which disappeared from outside the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani on February 25.

The person who drove the explosive laden ‘Scorpio’ to Antilia had fled in the ‘Innova’ after abandoning the SUV.

The Mumbai crime branch, which was investigating the case before it was transferred to the ATS, have checked over 1,000 CCTV cameras in Mumbai and Thane; however they have failed to make any headway.

According to the police, both the cars entered the city limits from Thane around 1.20 am on February 25; the Innova drove to Antilia where the SUV was parked barely 600 meters away from the Ambani residence; subsequently, the driver fled in the Innova which was later captured on the CCTV cameras at a toll plaza entering Thane city limits at 3.05 am; since then it seems to have disappeared from the face of the earth.

The police have enquired with garage owners and petrol pump operators for possible clues; they are also scanning mobile dump data of the location the car travelled for possible clues.

It is not easy to conceal a white Innova car; theoretically speaking, it can be hidden in a private garage, abandoned in a parking lot or pushed into a water body.

The seized Scorpio car and the gelatine sticks have been sent for forensic analysis at Kalina FSL for lifting possible finger prints of the accused and traces of DNA.

According to the police, the gelatine sticks were sourced from a Nagpur based factory; however, there are no markings on the sticks that could help identify to whom these were sold and for what purpose.

The gelatine sticks recovered from the car weighed 2.5 kilogram and were enough to trigger a low intensity blast. However, the material had not been assembled and no detonator was recovered, said the police.

The police also recovered several car registration number plates and a few of them carried Ambani's security retinue’s details. The Scorpio’s registration number was similar to that of the lead car from Neeta Ambani's convoy.