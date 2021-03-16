Antilia bomb scare: Mumbai Police unit seizes DVR from Sachin Vaze's housing society

Officers of Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) of Mumbai Police had seized digital video recorder (DVR) of the housing society of assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze, while probing the case of an explosives-laden car placed outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence on February 25.

FPJ has accessed the content of the letter written and submitted by a CIU officer to the secretary of the housing society for demanding the DVR seizure for investigation purposes. The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which later arrested Vaze in the placing of explosives case, is probing examining the possibility of Vaze having brought the SUV (used to place explosives) to his own residential compound. Vaze has been placed under suspension by the Mumbai Police following his arrest by the NIA.