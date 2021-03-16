Antilia bomb scare: Mumbai Police unit seizes DVR from Sachin Vaze's housing society

Officers of Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) of Mumbai Police had seized digital video recorder (DVR) of the housing society of assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze, while probing the case of an explosives-laden car placed outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence on February 25.
FPJ has accessed the content of the letter written and submitted by a CIU officer to the secretary of the housing society for demanding the DVR seizure for investigation purposes. The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which later arrested Vaze in the placing of explosives case, is probing examining the possibility of Vaze having brought the SUV (used to place explosives) to his own residential compound. Vaze has been placed under suspension by the Mumbai Police following his arrest by the NIA.
As per the contents of the letter signed by assistant police inspector Riyazuddin Kazi of CIU dated February 27 addressed to the secretary of the Saket Co-operative Housing Society states, "Whereas an offence is registered vide DCB, CR No 40/21, under sections 286, 465, 473, 506 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code, read with sections of the Indian Explosives Act and is being investigated by the CIU Mumbai. Whereas for the purpose of investigation this office needs to check CCTV installed in the premises of your society and the adjoining areas. The DVR of the CCTVs needs to be taken in charge for thorough investigation. Therefore you are directed to produce those two DVRs to facilitate the said investigation."
A Mahindra Scorpio carrying gelatin sticks was found at Carmichael Road, near Antilia building, on February 25 and a threat letter was also found from the said SUV. Vaze, who was posted then with the CIU was the first investigating officer in the case. The initial probe led the investigators to reveal that the vehicle was in possession of Thane-based auto parts dealer Mansukh Hiren. Hiren had reported it stolen on February 17 and had also lodged a police complaint in this regard.
On February 05, Hiren's body was found in a creek at Mumbra. Hiren's wife had later alleged that Vaze had borrowed the same vehicle for four months till he returned it on February 5 and also accused Vaze of having a role in her husband's death. The NIA later took over the investigation of the case and arrested Vaze in the late hours of Saturday.
Sources probing the case said that the NIA is probing if the SUV was instead taken by Vaze and was parked inside his housing society's compound and if the said DVRs were seized with the intention of tampering them.
