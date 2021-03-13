Antilia bomb scare: Mumbai Court denies interim protection to Sachin Vaze in Mansukh Hiren death case

Mumbai Police officer Sachin Vaze today was denied interim protection by the Sessions Court in Thane in Mansukh Hiren's death case, stating that there was involvement of the officer in the businessman's death.

As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, the court said that prima facie, there was evidence against Sachin Vaze and refused to grant him interim relief. The matter has now been posted on March 19.

Additional Public Prosecutor, Vivek Kadu, objected the grant of interim protection submitting that the ATS has made out a prima facie.

Vaze had moved an anticipatory bail application at Thane District court and sessions court. In his plea on Friday (March 12), he said that the FIR registered by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad in connection with Mansukh Hiren's death case has not named any person. Terming it 'baseless and without any motive' he said it was a result of 'witch hunt'.

He also clarified that he was at Dongri area of South Bombay when Hiren went missing and was allegedly killed.