Antilia bomb scare & Mansukh Hiran murder: Constable Vinayak Shinde becomes third cop to be dismissed

Mumbai, May 24: The Mumbai police dismissed another policeman who was arrested in the Antilia bomb scare case and subsequent murder of Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiran on Monday. The police constable Vinayak Shinde is the third person to be dismissed so far, the city police have already dismissed API Sachin Vaze and his subordinate Riyaz Kazi after they were arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the case.

Shinde's dismissal order has been issued by an additional commissioner of police West region and it is issued under article 311(2)(b) of Constitution of India, which deals with dismissal, removal or reduction in rank of persons employed in civil capacities under the union or state on certain grounds.

At the time of his arrest, Shinde was already under suspension after he was arrested and sentenced to life imprisonment in Lakhan Bhayya fake encounter case. Shinde came out of jail on parole in May 2020. Shinde along with a bookie was arrested by the state Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) and handed over to NIA after the case was taken over by the central agency.

Police inspector Sunil Mane, who was also arrested by the NIA in the case, is also likely to be dismissed, said the officials.