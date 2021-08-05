Antilia bomb scare-Mansukh Hiran murder case: Special NIA court rejects bail application of dismissed Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze

A Special NIA Court on Thursday rejected bail application of dismissed Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze in connection with the Antilia bomb scare-Mansukh Hiran murder case. Apart from this, the court also given National Investigation Agency (NIA) 30 days time period for filing the chargesheet.

The court was scheduled to listen a hearing in the case of Sachin Waze whi is currently in jail under judicial custody.

The court had, on June 9, granted an extension of two months to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to file its charge-sheet. The probe agency has sought another extension, saying investigation into the high-profile case was still under way. On Tuesday, the NIA had argued in the court on its plea seeking one-month extension to file the charge-sheet. Waze has sought bail on the ground that the probe agency has failed to file the charge-sheet within the stipulated time (90 days), making him eligible for bail by default.