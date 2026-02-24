Antilia Bomb Scare Case: Special NIA Court Denies Interim Bail To Santosh Shelar, Allows Daughter’s Wedding Attendance Under Escort

NIA special court permits a brief escorted appearance for Santosh Shelar at his daughter’s wedding while rejecting his interim bail plea | File Photo

Mumbai, Feb 23: The special NIA court on Monday refused to grant interim bail to Santosh Shelar, an alleged close aide of former encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma, booked for his alleged role in the murder of Thane trader Mansukh Hiran—an incident linked to the Antilia bomb scare.

Shelar had sought permission to attend the marriage of his daughter.

Court allows attendance under police escort

The court, however, allowed him to attend his daughter’s marriage scheduled on February 25 in Pune under a police escort team. Meanwhile, the court instructed the police to be in civil dress “so that the counterpart in the marriage may not take otherwise.”

The court has asked that after all the ceremonies, the police shall bring him back to prison on the same day. Shelar has meanwhile been asked to pay for all the expenses of escort charges and also for the charges of transportation.

Bail plea earlier rejected on merits

The court had recently rejected his bail plea on merits as well, noting that there is prima facie evidence showing his role in the crime.

