Antilia bomb scare case: Prado car may have been used to procure gelatin, suspects NIA

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has called a team from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Pune to help in their probe of the Antilia bomb scare episode. The agency suspects that the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado they seized on Thursday was used to procure 20 gelatine sticks from a factory in Nagpur. So far, it has seized five cars, including a Scorpio, an Innova, two Mercedes and a Prado.

Meanwhile, on Friday, an NIA team, comprising Inspector General Anil Shukla and Superintendent Vikram Kalate, met the newly appointed Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale and Joint Commissioner (Crime) Milind Bharambe. The team reached the former’s office around 3.30pm and left by 4pm. The reason behind the meeting is not known.

NIA has already arrested Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze for allegedly parking the explosive-laden car in the proximity of Antilia, residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani. According to the officials, a six-member team of FSL, Pune, reached the NIA office on Friday. Mumbai FSL is already helping the investigation. The explosive-laden Scorpio car is with FSL and the same lab is also analysing the viscera samples of Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran, who was murdered days after the Antilia bomb scare episode. The explosive-laden car was in the possession of Hiran.

Vaze was subsequently suspended from the police force following his arrest. He is also facing the heat in the Hiran's murder case. Hiran’s wife had suspected Vaze's role in the murder.