Antilia bomb scare case: Maharashtra government has extended support to NIA, assures Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, after his meeting with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Friday in New Delhi, said the state government and Mumbai Police are cooperating with the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is currently probing the bomb scare case after a gelatin-laden Scorpio was found near Mukesh Ambani’s home Antilia. The culprits will be prosecuted after the NIA report is submitted and no one will be protected.

“I met Pawar at his residence in Delhi and we discussed the Antilia case. I also informed him that the state government is extending its cooperation to the investigation agency. Actions will be taken based on the findings,” said Deshmukh in a tweet. The home minister’s meeting coincided with the NIA team’s meeting with Mumbai’s new police commissioner Hemant Nagrale and joint commissioner Milind Bharambe to seek their inputs in the case.

Today’s meeting came a day after Deshmukh had said that the transfer of Param Bir Singh as the commissioner of police was not a routine affair. It was necessitated after it was found that some of the things that surfaced in the inquiry were unforgivable. He said the decision to transfer Singh was taken after his meeting with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. He reminded that the Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) was engaged in the investigation of the Mansukh Hiren death case.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena, in its mouthpiece Saamna’s editorial, strongly criticised the central government for its decision to rope in NIA to probe the bomb scare case. The ruling party also questioned the investigation the agency had done in Uri, Pulwama and Pathankot terror attacks.