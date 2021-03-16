Antilia bomb scare case: First complete probe and then speak, Jayant Patil tells NIA

Nationalist Congress Party state president and Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil said that the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is currently investigating the gelatin-laden car found near Antilia, should speak only after its probe is over. “NIA should maintain secrecy and not leak information when the probe is underway. This leads to dissemination of incomplete and wrong information amongst the members of the public,” he noted.

Patil reiterated that the state government is committed to take action against the culprits and it will not spare anyone. “Let NIA complete its investigation. Based on its findings, the government will take the action,” he noted.

Patil hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for repeatedly demanding the imposition of President’s Rule in Maharashtra. He was responding to the recent demand made by BJP Member of the Parliament (MP) Narayan Rane. “The Maha Vikas Aghadi government is quite capable of ruling the state. "Rane's condition is like that of a fish when it is out of the water. He has become desperate for BJP to once again assume power in the state. So, he makes a demand for the President’s Rule every now and then. If the same rule is to be applied, then it needs to be imposed first in Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat,” he opined.

Patil also attacked Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis. "Since the Maha Vikas Aghadi came to power in the state, BJP leaders have been saying that the government will fall. For the first time, during the recently concluded budget session, BJP performed like an opposition party. Fadnavis is convinced that he will have to stay in the opposition for the next three and a half years. He should continue to do that and get himself habituated to sit in the opposition benches,” he said.