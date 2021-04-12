Antilia bomb scare case: API Kazi suspended a day after arrest

A day after API Riyazuddin Kazi was arrested in connection with 'Antilia' bomb scare case, the Mumbai Police on Monday suspended him over pending department enquiry.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) investigating Antilia bomb scare case and murder of Thane-based businessman arrested Kazi on Sunday over his alleged involvement in the case.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Arms) Virendra Mishra issued Kazi's suspension order.

In the order it is stated that during suspension period Kazi cannot do private job or business. Once out of judicial custody he needs to mark daily attendance at the office of assistance commissioner of police, armed police and need to present for weekly parade at police parade ground on Fridays. As per the order, he cannot leave Mumbai without prior permission.

Kazi is the second police officer to be arrested in the case after API Sachin Vaze, who was arrested in the case early last month. Both Vaze and Kazi were posted in the Criminal Intelligence Unit (CIU), which investigated the case initially. Vaze was heading the CIU while Kazi was working under him.

While arresting Kazi, NIA claimed that the officer was well aware of the conspiracy and he was allegedly present during tampering of evidences. Kazi was produced before the court on Sunday which remanded him NIA custody till April.

Following the conspiracy was erupted Kazi along with 64 officers of crime branch were shunted out. Kazi was transferred to Tardeo Local Arms division, which is considered as a side posting.