Anti-Narcotics Cell arrests 1 for possesion of drugs worth Rs 8.50 lakh approx.

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police on Wednesday arrested one person and recovered 212 grams Mephedrone (MD) drug worth Rs 8,48,000 from his possession.

The 35-year-old accused, identified as Nafis Abdul Rahim Khan, who is a resident of J J Colony area was arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Cell for illegal possession of the synthetic drug.

“We have registered a chance possession case against the accused under section 8(c) read with section 22 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985,” a senior official of the Anti Narcotic Cell said. Further investigation in the matter is underway.