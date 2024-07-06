 Anti-Extortion Cell Of Thane Police Arrest 2 For Extorting ₹30,000 From Builder
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiAnti-Extortion Cell Of Thane Police Arrest 2 For Extorting ₹30,000 From Builder

Anti-Extortion Cell Of Thane Police Arrest 2 For Extorting ₹30,000 From Builder

The two men – Govardhan Hanuman Patil, 41, and Ganesh Shimpi, 40, both residents of Dombivli – were caught red-handed in the case lodged by Ganpat Mahatre.

NK GuptaUpdated: Saturday, July 06, 2024, 09:55 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: 28-Year-Old Railway Ticket Clerk Booked For Allegedly Molesting Woman, Under Influence Of Alcohol | Representative Image

Thane: The Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) of Thane police has arrested two persons for taking a bribe of Rs30,000 from a builder by threatening to lodge a case against him in relation to a building.

About The Incident

The two men – Govardhan Hanuman Patil, 41, and Ganesh Shimpi, 40, both residents of Dombivli – were caught red-handed in the case lodged by Ganpat Mahatre.

Read Also
Thane Cyber Fraud: 68-Year-Old Senior Citizen Duped Of ₹60.88 Lakh By Fraudsters In Stock...
article-image

Mahatre and his partner had constructed a building in the Mumbradevi area, which comes under the jurisdiction of the Thane Municipal Corporation. The accused first demanded Rs 50,000 and threatened to kill him. Fearing for his life and reputation, Mahatre gave them Rs 20,000. Patil then hounded Mahatre for the remaining Rs 30,000, following which the latter gave a written complaint to the Deputy Commissioner of Police’s office on June 28.

Statement Of Senior Police Inspector (AEC) Maloji Shinde

Senior police inspector (AEC) Maloji Shinde said, “We laid a trap on July 3 and caught the accused red-handed while taking Rs 30,000. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the new Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita at Shil Daighar police station. The accused was remanded in police custody till July 9.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Public Debt At ₹7.82 Lakh Crore But Economy Fine,' Says Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

'Public Debt At ₹7.82 Lakh Crore But Economy Fine,' Says Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Bombay High Court Grants Bail To Shekhar Chandrashekhar In 2014 Cheating Case

Bombay High Court Grants Bail To Shekhar Chandrashekhar In 2014 Cheating Case

Anti-Extortion Cell Of Thane Police Arrest 2 For Extorting ₹30,000 From Builder

Anti-Extortion Cell Of Thane Police Arrest 2 For Extorting ₹30,000 From Builder

Thane: 5 Boys Lost On Mumbra Hill During Crab Hunt Rescued After 7-Hour Operation; Visuals Surface

Thane: 5 Boys Lost On Mumbra Hill During Crab Hunt Rescued After 7-Hour Operation; Visuals Surface

Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Moderate Rains & Cloudy Skies Today; AQI Stays In Satisfactory...

Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Moderate Rains & Cloudy Skies Today; AQI Stays In Satisfactory...