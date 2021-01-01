Anti-drug rally: MBVV cops pedal from Kashimira to Uttan

For cops, the New Year's eve is all about all night bandobast duties in the field to maintain law and order. This year there was an extra burden of ensuring timely closures and implementation of revised deadlines announced by the government under fresh restrictions and night curfew to check the spread of Covid-19 amid concerns over detection of a new variant of the virus. However, personnel from the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police commissionerate set an example for others to emulate in the fight against drugs.

After a hectic and tiring night duty, the police personnel led by commissioner Sadanand Date and additional commissioner S Jayakumar gathered at the Kashimira police station at 6:30 am on Friday ( January 1, 2021) to take part in a cycle rally to create awareness about the ill-effects of drug use and promote a healthy lifestyle.