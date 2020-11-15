Anti-Corruption Bureau nabs Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation engineer held in bribery case

The anti-corruption bureau (ACB) arrested a secondary engineer of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a bribery case.

According to the ACB, the name of the arrested officer is Vaijanath Panditrao Sapate, 43, attached with the K-West civic ward, which includes areas like Andheri West, Juhu and Versova.

The complainant in the case had approached the water maintenance department seeking a nod for a new plumbing line. Sapata allegedly demanded a bribe to issue word-order in this regard. "The complainant, who did not wish to pay a bribe, approached the ACB in this regard," said an ACB officer. The case was verified and a trap was laid in regard in which the accused was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe of Rs 2,000.

The prevailing COVID-19 situation has impacted the corruption cases registered in the state and the way of functioning of the sleuths to nab offenders. Until this year, the Maharashtra ACB has registered 545 trap cases in which a government servant or his accomplice is caught red-handed as compared to 737 cases the previous year during the same period, reporting a drop of 192 cases.

As per the latest statistics, the ACB has registered 545 trap cases in which a government servant or his accomplice is caught red-handed in this year. Apart from the 545 trap cases, the agency registered 10 cases of disproportionate assets and 21 cases of criminal misconduct in the state. In a trend seen in the previous years, Mumbai city continued to report less trap cases in the state with 17 cases and Pune the highest with 122 cases. Other places are Thane (40), Nashik (85), Nagpur (67), Amravati (75), Aurangabad (76) and Nanded (63).

A total of 744 accused have been arrested this year as compared to 1000 accused the previous year during the same period, revealed the latest statistics of the state ACB. This year, the ACB registered 68 cases in January, 72 cases in February and 58 cases in March. The impact of the lockdown was evidently seen since April when the agency reported a paltry seven cases and 30 cases in May. As the country slowly opened and government offices started functioning with increased capacity, the agency reported 64 cases in June, 56 cases in July, 48 cases in August, 58 cases in September, 61 in October, and 23 cases this month so far.