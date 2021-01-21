Another team of UP police reaches Mumbai, this time for 'Mirzapur' web series

Two days after registering a First Information Report (FIR) against the makers of web series 'Mirzapur', a team of Uttar Pradesh (UP) police reached Mumbai on Thursday to investigate the case.
On Tuesday FIR was registered at UP's Mirzapur district against the makers of the web series for allegedly tarnishing the image of the Uttar Pradesh (UP) town Mirzapur and hurting religious sentiments.
On Thursday UP police team first went to Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime branch) office in Andheri to seek their permission for investigation in Mumbai.
According to B A Chaurasiya, SHO Mirzapur’s Kotwali (Dehat) police station who is a part of team, " Three persons have been named in the FIR namely Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar and Bhaumik Gondaliya and Amazon Prime. We come here to take their statements of they meet us we will take their statements, if not then we willl serve notice at their office or at their residence and summon them to record their statement," he said.
Controversies are not new to 'Mirzapur", many political leaders in the past had expressed their displeasure over it's contents.
On Wednesday an another team of UP police came to Mumbai to investigate the offence registered against the makers and artists of web series 'Tandav'. Apparently on Wednesday, Mumbai police also registered an offence against the makers and artists of 'Tandav' for allegedly hurting religious sentiments of Hindus. The offence was registered on the complaint of MLA Ram kadam at Ghatkopar police station. Both the web series belongs to same OTT platform.
Several offences have already been registered against makers and artists of 'Tandav' three have been registered in Uttar Pradesh while one in Mumbai.
