Coronavirus in Mumbai: Another police inspector dies of COVID-19

Yet another police officer from the city police has succumbed to COVID-19 on Sunday morning. 57-year-old police inspector Sandeep Jadhav, attached to Bangur Nagar police station died due to the infection, taking the death toll of Mumbai police to 93 including 12 officers.

According to the police, Jadhav, a Mira Road resident was on leave since September 22, over complaints of high blood pressure and was later shifted to a nearby hospital. Jadhav was a co-morbid patient with diabetes and high blood pressure, said a police official.

On October 2, he was shifted to another hospital in Mira Road after testing positive for the Sars-CoV-2 virus that causes the COVID-19 disease. However, his condition worsened and he was shifted to Seven Hills hospital in Marol on October 13, after his condition deteriorated further.

On Sunday at around 6.30 am he breathed his last, said police. Jadhav is survived by his wife and two daughters. His wife and one daughter had also contracted the virus but the recovered, his elder daughter stays in Canada, said an official.

The Mumbai police have lost 93 police personnel to COVID-19 so far, while total 6846 police personnel have contracted the disease so far, but most of them have recovered and joined duty as well.