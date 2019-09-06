Another NCP MLA Avdhut Tatkare quits, joins Shiv Sena

Mumbai: As expected, Avdhut Tatkare, the NCP legislator from Shreevardhan resigned from his post on Thursday. Avdhut will join Shiv Sena formally.

He met Aaditya Thackeray and he is expected to formally join Sena on Saturday. In the seat-sharing deal between BJP and Shiv Sena, Shrivardhan Assembly seat is with Sena.

The feud in the Tatkare family ended in split on political lines. Sunil Tatkare, who is now an MP and his brother Anil were fighting over share in power and political gains.

Avadhut is son of Anil Tatkare. Sunil Tatkare is planning to field his daughter Aditi from Shrivardhan, which forced Avadhut to leave NCP. Aditi is currently Raigad Zilla Parishad.

Avdhut submitted his resigna­tion at office of the speaker Hari­bhau Bagade. The speaker who is in Aurangabad, is yet to accept the resignation.

“Yes, I have resi­gn­ed from my position. I will join Shiv Sena in the days to come,” Avdhut said. “I wanted to join Se­na,” he added when asked what made him left the NCP. He will be the 7th sitting MLA who has left the party in the last few months.