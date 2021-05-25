Another Mumbai cop dies of COVID-19, death toll reaches 117

Meanwhile, in its continuous action against the lockdown violators, the city police on Monday registered 335 offences lockdown violations taking the total number of offences registered since April 5 to 17,075. On Monday, a total of 427 people were booked for violating the lockdown norms of them 229 were served notices while 197 were released on bail, the remaining one accused is shown as a wanted accused. The city police also impounded 62 vehicles found violating norms on Monday.

Of the total cases registered on Monday most 148 violations were reported of loitering at public places without a valid reason which is followed by 103 offences registered against shopkeepers for flouting the norms.

Besides, 49 cases have been registered against peope found without a mask at public places and another 20 offences were of crowding at public places. The city police also registered five cases against hawkers, four cases of illegal transportation and three each against hotels and pan shop owners registered on Monday.