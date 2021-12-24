Another milestone! Maharashtra cumulative COVID-19 vaccination tally crosses 13 crore

Mumbai: In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on December 22 has vaccinated 556449 in 10328 sessions.

According to data released by the government, as of 7 am on December 23, Maharashtra has inoculated 13,00,96,252 people.

As per the state government data, 4,51,46,607 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 2,60,45,928 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

So far, 12,94,543 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,67,651 of them have got their second dose.

Similarly, 21,48,409 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 19,52,183 got their second dose.

#Covid_19 vaccination on December 23 in Maharashtra

556449 in 10328 sessions

Cumulative 130096252

.@fpjindia pic.twitter.com/3HjzsQqISJ — Sanjay Jog (@SanjayJog7) December 24, 2021



Maharashtra on Thursday, December 23, recorded 1,179 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 7,897. Besides, 17 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,41,392.

615 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 65,00,375. The recovery rate in the state is 97.7%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.12%.

Currently, 76,373 people are in home quarantine and 899 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 821 new cases.

Meanwhile, 23 new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus were reported in Maharashtra on Thursday, of which 13 were detected in Pune, 5 in Mumbai, 2 in Osmanabad and one each in Thane, Nagpur and Mira- Bhayandar. With this, the total number of Omicron cases in the state has jumped to 88.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, December 24, 2021, 09:56 AM IST