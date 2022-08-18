Another illicit liquor brewing den busted in Uttan | File Photo

Despite repeated incidents of people losing lives due to the consumption of spurious liquor, the rural and coastal areas of Bhayandar continue to be the favourite destinations for the local haath bhatti mafia (liquor brewers). A team from Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police unearthed a liquor brewing unit which was operating in a farmland located in the Dhaavgi village area of Uttan near Bhayandar on Wednesday evening. The team seized and destroyed multiple barrels of hooch along with ingredients including fermented jaggery wash, chemicals and other manufacturing equipment used to brew the illicit liquor.

As it happens in most of the raids, the police team failed to find any brewer at the spot. According to the police, the den operator who has been identified as Spencer Steven Pereira (22) managed to flee the spot. A case under section 65-f (uses, keeps or has in his possession any materials, still, utensils, implements or apparatus for the purpose of manufacturing any intoxicant) of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act, 1948 has been registered in this context at the Uttan coastal police station.

However, officials attached to the excise department, Thane continue to play blind to the illegal activities which can lead to human losses. From urea to methanol and even rotten jaggery, the notorious bootleggers have been using all sorts of material to brew illicit hooch for quick fermentation which can claim the lives of those consuming it. The tall claims made by the excise department of weeding out the hooch mafia by effectively enforcing the stringent Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act has remained on paper as not a single case has been registered under this act so far in this region, sources said.