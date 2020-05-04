Another FIR registered against Arnab Goswami

In a fresh case registered against the editor-in-chief of Republic TV channel, Arnab Goswami was booked for allegedly creating communal hatred. The First Information Report (FIR) was registered at Pydhonie police station on the complaint of Raza Education Welfare Society. Recently, Mumbai Police questioned Goswami for 12 hours in a case of his alleged derogatory remarks against Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

The FIR registered at the Pydhonie police station states that during his shown on an incident in Bandra, where thousands of migrants workers gathered near the railway station on April 14, Goswami had used derogatory remarks on the Muslim community. After the complaint, an FIR was registered against Goswami and owner of Republic TV under IPC sections of 153, 153 A, 295 A, 500, 505 (2), 511 and 120 B of the Indian Penal Code.

The secretary of Raza Educational Welfare Society, Irfan Abubakar Shaikh, in his complaint alleged that, the channel and Goswami had linked the Jama Masjid in Bandra with the April 14 incident and tried to create hatred against the Muslim community.

“By linking the mosque with the April 14 incident what is Goswami trying to prove?" questioned Shaikh. “Goswami purposely highlighted the mosque to create communal disturbance in the city,” he added.

"An FIR has been registered against Goswami and the owner of Republic TV. We have also collected the video footage of the show and further investigation is underway," said an officer from the police station.

Few days ago, an offence of promoting enmity between the two groups on the grounds of religion or race, deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs, criminal conspiracy and defamation was registered against Goswami for his alleged comment on Congress president Sonia Gandhi.