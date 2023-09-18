Another False Bomb Alert in Mumbai, Drunk Caller In Bangur Nagar Arrested After Misleading Police

Mumbai Police | Representative Image

Mumbai Police Control Room got a call that 20 to 25 people were preparing bombs in Kasturba Marg area of ​​Borivali. Based on this information, the police detained a suspect and found out that he had given wrong information while under the influence of alcohol.

According to information received from Mumbai Police, a call came in the main control room at around 4 am on Monday morning, in which it was told that 20 to 25 people were making bombs in the Labor Camp area of ​​Kasturba Marg and they were terrorists.

Crime Branch Identifies Caller's Residence in Bangur Nagar

After the Crime Branch received information about this, Bangur Nagar Police went to the spot and arrested a suspect. It was found that he had done this under the influence of alcohol.

The caller had said that he had seen 20 to 25 people making bombs and he needed police help. After receiving the, Mumbai Crime Branch traced the location of the caller and found it to be from Bangur Nagar.

The Crime Branch informed this to Bangur Nagar Police Station. As soon as the information was received, the police detained the caller from his house and brought him to the police station.

Identity of accused

An official of Bangur Nagar Police said that the name of the caller is Anil Sitaram Sasane (44). He is a driver by profession. An FIR has been lodged against Sasane under sections 505 (1) (B) and 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code and he has been arrested.

A total of 43 threatening calls have been received by the Mumbai Police control room since January this year.