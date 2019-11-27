Another bio change for Fadnavis, now he's 'Caretaker CM'

Admitting he does not have the majority hours after the Supreme Court ordered the floor test for Wednesday, Fadnavis was back in Raj Bhavan to submit his resignation to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari just three days after he was sworn in at a hush-hush ceremony last Saturday. His return for a second term followed stunning midnight developments where Ajit Pawar revolted and propped up the BJP government.

Hours after 49-year-old Fadnavis quit, a post-poll alliance of the Shiv Sena, the Nationalist Congress Party(NCP) and the Congress, picked Uddhav Thackeray, 59, as its nominee for the chief minister's post. Leaders of the three parties on Tuesday night met the governor and staked claim to form the government following which Koshyari invited the alliance. Thackeray will be sworn-in on November 28, the Sena said after the meeting.