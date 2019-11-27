Another bio change for Fadnavis, now he's 'Caretaker CM'

On Tuesday, after resigning as Maharashtra Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis changed his Twitter profile for the fourth time in a month.
Fadnavis changed it from Chief Minister to caretaker Chief Minister to ‘Maharashtra’s Sevak,’ Fadnavis’ Twitter profile sees him back as caretaker Chief Minister again.
On November 13, the 49-year-old BJP leader is now describing himself as 'Maharashtra's Sevak' on the micro-blogging platform. Earlier, after resigning on November 8, Fadnavis had updated his Twitter bio, changing it to 'caretaker chief minister' from 'Chief Minister'.
Devendra Fadnavis resigned as Maharashtra chief minister on Tuesday ahead of the floor test shortly after rebel NCP leader Ajit Pawar did a u-turn and quit as his deputy, in another dramatic twist to the month-long political saga that will see Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray being sworn in as the BJP leader's successor on November 28.
Admitting he does not have the majority hours after the Supreme Court ordered the floor test for Wednesday, Fadnavis was back in Raj Bhavan to submit his resignation to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari just three days after he was sworn in at a hush-hush ceremony last Saturday. His return for a second term followed stunning midnight developments where Ajit Pawar revolted and propped up the BJP government.
Hours after 49-year-old Fadnavis quit, a post-poll alliance of the Shiv Sena, the Nationalist Congress Party(NCP) and the Congress, picked Uddhav Thackeray, 59, as its nominee for the chief minister's post. Leaders of the three parties on Tuesday night met the governor and staked claim to form the government following which Koshyari invited the alliance. Thackeray will be sworn-in on November 28, the Sena said after the meeting.
