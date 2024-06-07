Announcement! Western Railway To Run Two Summer Special Trains From Udhna To Guwahati & Ahmedabad To Gorakhpur

Representational Image

For the convenience of passengers and with a view to clear extra passenger traffic, Western Railway has decided to run two Summer Special Trains (one way special) on Special Fare from Udhna to Guwahati & Ahmedabad to Gorakhpur.

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, details of these trains are as under

Train No. 09061 Udhna – Guwahati Special Train on Special Fare (01 Trip)

Train No. 09061 Udhna – Guwahati One way Special will depart from Udhna on Sunday, 09th June, 2024 at 16.00 hrs and reach Guwahati at 19.00 hrs, on Tuesday.

Enroute this train will halt at Chalthan, Bardoli, Nandurbar, Amalner, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Buxar, Ara, Danapur, Patliputra, Hajipur, Barauni, Khagaria, Katihar, Kishanganj, New Jalpaiguri, Dhupguri, New Cooch Behar, New Bangaigaon, Rangiya and Kamakhya stations.This train comprises of AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class Coaches.

Train No. 09461 Ahmedabad – Gorakhpur Special Train on Special Fare ( 01 Trip)

Train No. 09461 Ahmedabad – Gorakhpur One way Special will depart from Ahmedabad on Sunday, 09th June, 2024 at 15.10 hrs and reach Gorakhpur at 21.00 hrs, the next day.

Enroute this train will halt at Nadiad, Anand, Chhayapuri, Godhra, Dahod, Ratlam, Nagda, Ujjain, Sant Hirdaram Nagar, Nishatpura, Bina, Lalitpur, Virangana Lakshmibai, Kanpur Central, Unnao, Lucknow, Barabanki, Gonda, Mankapur and Basti Stations.

This train comprises of AC 2-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class Coaches.

The booking for Train Nos. 09061 & 09461 will open from 07th June, 2024 at all PRS Counters and on IRCTC website. For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.