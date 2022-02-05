Anna Hazare writes to Uddhav Thackeray against govt's decision to allow sale of wine in supermarkets and walk-in shops

Social activist Anna Hazare has written to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray against the state government's decision to allow the sale of wine in supermarkets and walk-in shops.

In the letter, Hazare also warned the state govt to go on infinite strike against the decision.

Meanwhile, notwithstanding criticism from BJP and a couple of other organizations and leaders, the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government has decided to implement the policy allowing sale of wine in the supermarkets and walk-in shops across Maharashtra. NCP Minister Nawab Malik on Wednesday after the state cabinet meeting said, ‘’The cabinet finalized the minutes with regard to the last week’s decision allowing the sale of wine in supermarket stalls.’’

A senior Excise Department Officer told the Free Press Journal, ‘’With today’s decision the Excise Department will formulate the procedure for issuing the E4 licenses. Thereafter, the district collector will grant the license. The licenses will be granted after the applicant fulfils various conditions laid down by the government including the shop area, distance norms.’’

Malik slammed BJP for targeting the MVA government on its wine policy and rejected the latter's claim that Maharashtra is a state of drunkards. ‘’BJP has a large number of drunkards, their leaders have wine and hard liquor producing factories and shops. Some of the BJP’s former central ministers own bars. If BJP is opposing wine and hard liquor then their leaders should surrender their licenses. BJP workers should take oath that they will not drink wine and hard liquor,’’ he said.

Malik referred to BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya’s statement that liquor is medicine & drink it in small quantities. ‘’Madhya Pradesh is no more Madhya Pradesh but it has now turned into ‘’madyapradesh’’ where the permission has been granted for home bars,’’ he said.

