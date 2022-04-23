ANIS seeks police help to eradicate witchcraft from society

Navi Mumbai: Mukta Dabholkar, the State Executive Member of Maharashtra of Andhashraddha Nirmulan Samiti, met Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Bipin Kumar Singh and demanded that every police in the city create awareness on anti-witchcraft law and anti-social exclusion law.

Dabholkar said that the state government has already passed anti-witchcraft and anti-social exclusion laws. But people should know about it. The police can play an important role in spreading the facts about the law so that incidents of witchcraft should be prevented. “Implementation of the law is very important,” said Dabholkar.

Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmulan Samiti (ANIS) has been working for the last 32 years to eradicate undesirable traditions in the society. Although the government has passed anti-witchcraft and anti-social exclusion laws, ANIS has made a significant contribution towards it. On the occasion, members of ANIS were present.

