Animal Rights Activists Raise Alarm Over 19 Leopards Kept In Trap Cages For 2 Months In Maharashtra

Mumbai: Animal rights activists have raised concerns over 19 wild leopards that were kept in metal trap cages for over two months in Maharashtra’s Ahilyanagar district (formerly Ahmednagar) after being captured in human–animal conflict situations. Forest officials, however, said the animals are currently undergoing rehabilitation and that most have already been released.

On Friday, activists who visited the site at Vadgaon Satwal in the Takli Dhokeshwar Forest Reserve in Parner taluka, Ahilyanagar, raised alarms after finding empty cages, prompting fears that the animals had been shifted to a remote location.

Jivdaya Foundation, an animal rights advocacy group that has written to Bhupender Yadav, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and Ganesh Naik, Maharashtra Forest Minister, said the animals were suffering in the heat and could be injured because of the small size of the cages.

The group warned that prolonged confinement in cramped conditions can cause stress and physical harm.

There has been an incident where one of the sick leopards was taken to the wildlife rescue centre in Nashik for treatment. The foundation also said some of the leopards could be pregnant, raising concerns that they might give birth to cubs while still confined.

The letter stated that activists who photographed the animals found them screaming in the confined spaces.

Bandu Dhotre, a former member of the State Wildlife Advisory Board from Chandrapur district, said forest officials had caught the leopards after complaints from villagers. "But is wrong to confine the animals in such small trap cages for so many months. The animals also have rights,” said Dhotre.

Nitin Alkute of the Jivdaya Foundation said activists were worried that the animals might have been moved to an unknown location inaccessible to the public.

In Mumbai, animal rights activists have joined counterparts in other parts of the state in demanding a solution to the issue. “It makes my blood boil when I see videos of wild animals confined in cages,” said Reshma Shelatkar, an activist.

Forest officials, however, said the relocation process was underway. Dharmaveer Salvitthal, Deputy Conservator of Forests, Ahilyanagar, said that 14 of the 19 animals had been released into the wild.

The remaining five have been shifted to larger enclosures at the Bargaon Nandur Wildlife Treatment Centre, a transit facility from where they will eventually be moved to the Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre in Junnar. “The cages are empty because we are in the process of rehabilitating them,” said Salvitthal.

According to Salvitthal, the leopards were captured in October and November 2025 following social unrest after 13 people, mostly children, were killed in leopard attacks. He added that leopard numbers have increased in the region due to reduced poaching, larger litters and the abundance of sugarcane fields that provide shelter and water.

