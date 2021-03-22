'Anil Deshmukh was in home isolation in Nagpur': Sharad Pawar amid Param Bir Singh letter row

“We will share all these records with the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. The question of resignation does not arise now,” Pawar said. He added that there was no pressure from the Sena for Deshmukh’s resignation and in the wake of documents in his possession, there was no question of Deshmukh’s resignation. He said it was the prerogative of Chief Minister Uddhav to order an inquiry into Singh’s allegations.

Further, Pawar claimed that Singh had written the letter to divert attention from the ongoing investigations into the bomb scare case and Mansukh Hiran death case. He strongly emphasised the need to focus on both these ongoing investigations.

Pawar hailed the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorist Squad for arresting two persons in connection with Hiran’s death.

This is the second time that Pawar has come out strongly in defence of Deshmukh. On March 21, Pawar had said that the allegations against Deshmukh were ‘serious’ but had questioned their timing.