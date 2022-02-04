Anil Deshmukh used to hold secret meetings on transfer and posting of officers, OSD tells ED

Ravi Vhatkar, OSD of Anil Deshmukh has told ED in his statement that private and secret meetings were held by Anil Deshmukh, Anil Parab and concerned police commissioners with regards to finalising names of police inspectors for transfer and posting. No records of such meetings were maintained.

Defining his nature of work, Vhatkar had told ED officials that duty included preparing list of transfer of police officers upto the rank of inspectors from Maharashtra.

When ED enquired Vhatkar about his role in preparing the list of transfer of police officers in Maharashtra, he stated that former home minister Anil Deshmukh used to receive several recommendations from Ministers, MLAs, MLCs and party representatives across Maharashtra for transfer of police officers upto the rank of police inspectors, which used to be received by him for further sorting and listing.

"Upon sorting and listing the said recommendations, I used to hand over the same to Anil Deshmukh. Anil Parab himself used to meet Deshmukh at Dhaneshwari, Sahyadri or Mantralaya with a list of recommendations from Shiv Sena in connection with transfers and postings of officers. For finalisation of names of inspectors for desired postings across Maharashtra as well as within Commissionerates," Vhatkar told ED in his statement.

Vhatkar also claimed in his statement that Deshmukh used to have meeting/discussion with Anil Parab and concerned police commissioners and he too used to be part of such meetings/discussions.

"These meetings used to be held privately and secretly. No records or minutes of meetings used to be maintained for such meetings and also there are no such guidelines for preparation of such unofficial list by the Government of Maharashtra. During the meeting, each names used to be discussed with respective recommendation from Ministers, MLAs, MLCs and party representatives. Accordingly, Deshmukh used to allocate their posting and after thorough discussion the list used to get finalised on the directions and satisfaction of Deshmukh," Vhatkar told ED in his statement.

"Further, on the directions of Deshmukh, I used to further prepare the finalised list as per the marking of Deshmukh and forward the same to concerned Police Establishment Board (PEB) for further necessary action at their end. On being asked I state that role of PEB with regard to preparing minutes of meeting etc was a mere formality as the names of police officers used to get finalised in the above stated manner by Deshmukh himself," he told ED.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 06:12 PM IST