Anil Deshmukh to ED: Probe not transparent, invasion on liberty

Mumbai: A day after moving the Supreme Court for protection in a money laundering case, former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, in a reply to the fresh summons by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), requested it to wait for the outcome of his petition. He expressed "shock, dismay and concern" over the depiction of events that had occurred from June 25 onwards. He has pointed out that the ED has not given any response to his request seeking the ECIR copy.

“The probe is not transparent. A series of events has given rise to apprehensions in my mind that neither procedure of law is being followed nor any objective investigations are being carried out,” Deshmukh wrote in his eight page reply. “I also apprehend invasion of my liberty by circumventing the process of law," he added.

He reiterated his commitment to render cooperation in the money laundering case probe but raised doubts over the procedure of law and the investigation by the agency. Putting forth a multi-point clarification, he also sought to dispel any adverse impression and prejudice that the department was "hell bent on creating evidence" against him.

“Searches were carried out at our residence(s) on 25.06.2021 wherein I had rendered full co-operation. I remained with you for several hours,” the statement said. On the same day, he was handed summons and granted permission to appear through authorised representatives with relevant documents.

Deshmukh contended that his letter seeking details about the documents in question had so far gone unanswered. ‘’With utmost respect, this is not only factually incorrect but a misleading and palpably prejudicial statement as well as stand. The question of my failing to comply with the summons or making a pretext does not even remotely arise. On the contrary, it appears to be the case of a pot calling the kettle black inasmuch as your good self has not even responded to my requests made on 26.06.2021 and 29 06 2021 and maintained an eerie silence. I was not even apprised whether my request has been acceded to or refused until the subject letter received now," he said.