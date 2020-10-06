Anil Deshmukh should focus on law and order in Maharashtra: BJP leader Pravin Darekar

Pune: BJP leader Pravin Darekar on Tuesday said Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh should focus on law and order issues in the state instead of making critical comments about members of the opposition party.

Speaking to reporters here, the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council said Deshmukh is questioning former BJP chief minister Devendra Fadnavis regarding his election campaign in Bihar.

Deshmukh, talking to the media in Mumbai, had asked if Fadnavis, who is the BJP's in-charge for the Bihar Assembly polls, will campaign for former Bihar DGP and JD(U) leader Gupteshwar Pandey, who had "defamed" Maharashtra and the Mumbai Police over the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

"We are in a democratic country and anyone can join a political party. Therefore, if former DGP of a state has joined the JD(U), then no one should have any problem with that," Darekar said, hitting out at the NCP minister.

"There are some serious issues in Maharashtra. He (Deshmukh) should concentrate on these issues related to law and order in Maharashtra," the BJP leader said.

The BJP is part of the JD(U)-led government in Bihar, where assembly polls are being held in October-November, while it is the main opposition party in Maharashtra.