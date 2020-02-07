Anil Deshmukh reviews projects related to security, women's safety

Mumbai: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh took a stock of ongoing security-related projects, including those concerning women's safety, and asked police and other officials to expedite the work.

The state witnessed two horrific crimes against women earlier this week, where a 25-year-old college lecturer and a 50-year-old Dalit woman were set on fire in separate incidents. The Dalit woman died on Thursday.

An official said that Deshmukh reviewed the work of 'Dial-112', an emergency helpline connecting to police and other agencies during disasters, Mumbai and Pune CCTV surveillance projects, and CCTV installation in police stations.

He also reviewed Nirbhaya Women Security Fund projects including one where Emergency Call Boxes will be installed at isolated and crime-prone places.

The police should take precautionary measures with the help of modern technology to prevent crimes against women, the home minister said.

A separate cell will be set up at police stations so that women can lodge complaints comfortably before women police officers, the official said.

The police department will purchase 1,502 four wheelers and 2,269 two wheelers to respond to emergency calls during disasters, he said.

The minister also said that CCTV cameras will be installed in buildings in Maharashtra in a phased manner starting with bigger cities like Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur.

"We are starting with cities like Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur which already have CCTV cameras. Subsequently, other cities will be covered phase-wise," said Deshmukh.

Queried on the phone-tapping issue, Deshmukh said information has been received that phones of not just Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena leaders, but even those of BJP leaders like Eknath Khadse, were tapped during the Devendra Fadnavis dispensation.

Incidentally, Khadse had reportedly said he did not think his phone was being tapped during the previous BJP-Shiv Sena regime.

The BJP and Fadnavis have routinely denied the claims of phone tapping.