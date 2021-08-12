Anil Deshmukh probe: Court adjourns bail application of minister's close aide Sanjeev Palande to August 21

A PMLA court on Thursday adjourned the bail application of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's close aide Sanjeev Palande in the money laundering case. Recently, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at a Nagpur hotel as part of its investigation in the case against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

Deshmukh is being probed by the ED in a case of alleged extortion from orchestra bars in the state. ED had issued summons to the 71-year-old NCP leader and his son Hrishikesh Deshmukh seeking their appearance.

The attached assets include a residential flat of value Rs 1.54 crores at Mumbai's Worli and 25 land parcels of Rs 2.67 crores at a Dhutum Villages in Uran of Maharashtra Raigarh district.

The ED has alleged that Rs 4.7 crore collected from orchestra bars by dismissed cop Sachin Waze, allegedly on Deshmukh's instructions, was transferred to the former minister's Nagpur-based educational trust by his son, who routed it via two hawala operators and showed it as a donation.

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court has also issued a notice to the Maharashtra government on an application filed by the CBI, seeking a direction to the state to provide documents needed for the agency's probe. The court said it would issue a notice to the state government and directed public prosecutor Aruna Kamat Pai to respond to the claim that CBI officers were threatened.

The HC on July 22 held that the CBI can inquire into the allegations of corruption in transfers and postings of police personnel and dismissed a petition filed by the Maharashtra government, seeking that some parts of the central agency's FIR against Deshmukh be quashed.

Mumbai: The bail application of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's close aide Sanjeev Palande adjourned to 21st August by special PMLA court. — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2021

