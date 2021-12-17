Anil Deshmukh money laundering case: Akola SP G Shreedhar records statement with ED

Indian Police Service (IPS) officer and Superintendent of Police (SP) Akola G Shreedhar on Friday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials and got his statement recorded before the agency which is probing money laundering case linked to former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh. The officer SP was summoned by the ED earlier this week.

Enforcement Directorate apart from probing the alleged money laundering aspect of the case is also looking if some police officers had obtained their posting through consideration during Deshmukh’s tenure.

Dismissed Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze in his statement to the ED on June 19, inside Taloja jail had made claims about transfers and posting of police officers for consideration.

Speaking to the Free Press Journal on Friday, SP Shreedhar confirmed that enquiries were made with him by the ED officials.

"I visited the ED office today. It is not proper to comment about the ongoing probe," Shreedhar said.

The agency on Thursday had questioned the deputy commissioner of police (traffic) of Pune Rahul Shriram and had summoned five other DCP rank officers for recording their statements in the case.

The ED on December 7, had recorded a statement of Sitaram Kunte, former chief secretary of Maharashtra, who is now the Principal Chief Advisor to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray after he appeared before the ED's Ballard Estate office.

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh too had his statement recorded with the ED on December 03 in connection with the agency's ongoing probe.

Friday, December 17, 2021