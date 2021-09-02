Anil Deshmukh corruption case: Court remands minister's lawyer Anand Daga and Sub-Inspector Abhishek Tiwari to two-day CBI custody

A court in Delhi on Thursday remanded former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's lawyer Anand Daga and Sub-Inspector Abhishek Tiwari to two-day CBI custody in an alleged corruption case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation had sought seven days custody of the lawyer and its sub-inspector in the case, however the court remanded them to two day custody.

The CBI had on Wednesday arrested its Sub Inspector for his alleged role in the 'manipulation' of preliminary inquiry against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and it also arrested minister's lawyer Anand Daga for allegedly trying to subvert the probe against him.

The arrests came after the CBI registered an FIR against the sub-inspector, a Nagpur based Advocate and unknown persons on certain allegations, including illegal gratification.

In a statement, CBI said, "During the investigation of said case, CBI has today arrested the Sub Inspector. The said Advocate is being questioned. Searches were conducted at Allahabad (Prayagraj) and Delhi. The investigation is continuing." On August 29, a report that was allegedly part of a preliminary inquiry conducted by CBI got leaked in media. The report mention that the agency had concluded that "no cognizable offence has been committed by Anil Deshmukh".

CBI in its internal inquiry found that Deshmukh's legal team tried to bribe some lower-ranked CBI officials in its preliminary inquiry. Strict action will be taken against the staff who were involved in the case. The investigation is underway to find out if more people were involved in the conspiracy to manipulate the documents.

The CBI has registered a case against its Sub-inspector; a Nagpur based advocate and unknown others on certain allegations, including illegal gratification.

The CBI started a probe into the leakage in which it emerged that findings of the PE were influenced.

"Attempt of Anil Deshmukh's team were in contempt of the Bombay High Court which had directed that all concerned should fully cooperate with the CBI while conducting the PE. In this case it has appeared that Deshmukh's team tried to subvert the PE," an official told PTI.

Their attempt could not succeed as there is a procedure in the CBI in which evidences on record and legal opinion is also taken on record before the registration of the FIR, he said.

"They could not influence people at higher level," he said.

The CBI had started a PE on the orders of the Bombay High Court which had issued the direction while hearing a public interest litigation on allegations of corruption against Deshmukh.

The claimed PE findings which were leaked showed the Deputy SP probing the matter had purportedly opined that no cognisable offence was made out against Deshmukh.

It was later converted into an FIR based on a contrasting opinion of the Deputy SP. The opinion mentioned in the FIR said that cognisable offence is made out against Deshmukh.

(With agency inputs)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 06:23 PM IST