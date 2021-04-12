Anil Deshmukh corruption case: CBI summons former Maharashtra Home Minister on April 14 over allegations made by Param Bir Singh

The CBI on Sunday had questioned two personal staffers ofDeshmukh in connection with the allegations of corruption levelled against him by Singh, officials said.

Deshmukh's personal assistant Kundan Shinde and personal secretary Sanjeev Palande were asked to appear before the CBI team in connection with its ongoing preliminary enquiry (PE) into the case following directives of the Bombay High Court, they said.

Both of them were being questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) at the DRDO guest house in suburban Santacruz, the officials said.

Singh had in a letter alleged that Palande was present when Deshmukh allegedly asked suspended cop Sachin Vaze to allegedly extort over Rs 100 crore a month from bars and restaurants of Mumbai, they said.