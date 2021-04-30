Anil Deshmukh corruption case: CBI files interim report before special CBI court

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday submitted an interim report before a Special CBI court in Mumbai into the ongoing investigation for alleged corruption against former home minister Anil Deshmukh.

The agency has appraised the court of the investigations that took place in the case so far and the material seized during the searches. Recently, a CBI team had recorded the statement of IPS officer Rashmi Shukla in the case. Shukla had flagged the issue of corruption in police postings and transfers in a report submitted by her to then DGP Subodh Jaiswal last year.

"As a procedure, we informed the court about the investigations that has taken place in the case so far. We also informed about the documents and digital evidence seized during the probe with regards to the ongoing investigations in which former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh is an accused along with unknown other persons," said a CBI official requesting anonymity.

On April 21, CBI had registered an FIR against Deshmukh and others in connection with allegations made by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. Deshmukh was booked for criminal conspiracy for alleged attempt to obtain undue advantage through improper and dishonest performance of public duty.

According to the FIR registered by the CBI, a Preliminary Enquiry (PE) was initiated against Deshmukh on April 06 and prima facie it was revealed that a cognisable offence is made out in the matter wherein Anil Deshmukh and unknown others have attempted to obtain undue advantage of improper and dishonest performance of their public duty.

Enquiry had also revealed that officer Sachin Vaze had been reinstated into the police force after being out of the police service for more than 15 years. The enquiry further revealed that Vaze was entrusted with most sensational and important cases of Mumbai City Police and Deshmukh was in knowledge of the said fact. Further the petition of Param Bir Singh finds mention that Deshmukh and others exercised undue influence over the transfer and postings of officials and thereby exercising the undue influence over the performance of official duties by the officials, the FIR had stated.

Last Saturday, the CBI had conducted searches at Deshmukh's premises in Mumbai and his hometown in Nagpur. In Mumbai, CBI teams conducted simultaneous searches at two properties linked to Deshmukh.