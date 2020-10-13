Angry sainiks ask PM Modi , President to sack Maharashtra Governor

Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader and farm activist Kishor Tiwari has urged the President of India Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately sack Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari after the latter took a jibe at Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray questioning his Hinduva credentials.

Tiwari in a tweet said: “#PresidentKovind and #NarendraModi shd sack Maharashtra #GovKoshyari who has insulted #CMOMaharashtra and involved in mudslinging at time of pandemic and malign the office of #Governor and running BJP agenda (sic)."

“Guv Koshyari seems to have ample time to meet #KanganaRanaut, #SonuSood and likes but seems to not have time to pay attention to distressed farmers. Evidently acting as a puppet for the BJP govt to malign Maha Guv and Shiv Sena (sic)," he added.

Tiwari’s demand comes after Koshyari in his letter to Thackeray mocked him and asked if he had "suddenly turned secular". He wrote, "I wonder if you are receiving any divine premonition to keep postponing reopening of the places of worship time and again or have you suddenly turned 'secular' yourself, the term you hated?"

"It is ironic that while on one hand, the State government has permitted the opening of bars, restaurants and beaches, on the other hand, our Gods and Goddesses have been condemned to stay in the lockdown," Koshyari added.

Tiwari's appeal comes close on the heels of BJP leaders doing the rounds of Raj Bhavan to submit representations against the Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government including the demand for the imposition of the President's Rule in Maharashtra.