Angry mom: 17-year-old arrested for murdering her one-month-old girl in Bandra

The Mumbai police have arrested a 17-year-old girl for killing her one-month-old baby on Saturday. The accused had left the child’s dead body in an auto-rickshaw in Bandra west, the body was discovered on October 31.

The child’s body was sent for postmortem after which a case of murder was registered. The postmortem report confirmed the child's death due to strangulation. The dead body was found wrapped in blue polythene inside a cloth bag in an auto in Qureshi Nagar, Bandra West, reported Mid Day.

Senior Inspector of Bandra police station, Vijayalaxmi Hiremath said, "We scanned hundreds of CCTV cameras in the area [around where the auto was parked] but got no clue regarding the case."

The Bandra police while investigating looked into the births of 12,000 girls at local civic hospitals between September and October 1. The police were unable to proceed in the investigation until a beggar helped the police.

Hiremath said that they looked into several hospitals' birth records such as Bhabha hospital, V.N Desai hospital, Sion hospital, R.N Cooper and private hospitals. According to the records, 3000 babies were born during the period.

The police also interrogated people at religious places across the city including beggars. Hiremath said, "At a Tardeo place of worship, a beggar said a young girl would visit with an infant but had not been seen since October. When we tracked the girl, she revealed that her boyfriend would question her about the kid's father."

According to the accused, her 14-year-old boyfriend had left her after a heated argument, after which in anger she strangulated the one-month-old baby. She stuffed the dead body inside a bag and left her house to dump it.

The body was found by Mohammad Nadim who then along with the auto owner Yamin Qureshi contacted the police. The police have registered a case under Section 302 of the IPC and the minor accused has been sent to a children’s home.