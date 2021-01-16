Angels of Mumbai: The 'Catwoman' who feeds strays with a hope to bring change

Mumbai: It was a monsoon afternoon that changed Ramona Mordecai's perception of life. A Pali Hill resident, Mordecai who once fed a cat out of sympathy, is now speaking about and spreading awareness regarding animal rights.
“In 2019, I saw cats in my neighbourhood struggling for food and shelter during monsoon. I provided them with both, and since then it became a daily routine for me,” Mordecai recalls.
Besides feeding strays, she also carries out sterilisation drives and points out Mumbaikars are not much aware of animal rights. “In India, there is a lack of awareness regarding animal rights. And many don’t know what to do in case they come across a case of animal abuse,” she states.
Mordecai also reveals feeding strays in a posh locality like Pali Hill has its own challenges, and she often faces resistance from her own neighbours. “There have been incidents where I had to go to the police station and deal with litigation as well,” she adds.
But, these experiences are not hampering her determination to do her bit for her four-legged friends. And, she doesn’t let hurdles bog her down either.
“People often feel having animals around spreads diseases. The neighbours amongst whom I grew up in, resist my efforts of feeding the strays. But, I don’t go hard against them. Rather, I am trying to create better communication with them, as I below talking things out is important in order to bring a change,” Mordecai signs off.