Angels of Mumbai: The 'Catwoman' who feeds strays with a hope to bring change

Mumbai: It was a monsoon afternoon that changed Ramona Mordecai's perception of life. A Pali Hill resident, Mordecai who once fed a cat out of sympathy, is now speaking about and spreading awareness regarding animal rights.

“In 2019, I saw cats in my neighbourhood struggling for food and shelter during monsoon. I provided them with both, and since then it became a daily routine for me,” Mordecai recalls.

Besides feeding strays, she also carries out sterilisation drives and points out Mumbaikars are not much aware of animal rights. “In India, there is a lack of awareness regarding animal rights. And many don’t know what to do in case they come across a case of animal abuse,” she states.