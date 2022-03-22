Angadia extortion case: Mumbai DCP Saurabh Tripathi wanted in case, suspended

The state government have suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Saurabh Tripathi on Tuesday citing his absence from duty post his transfer. Tripathi, who is a wanted accused in the angadia extortion case, has since been untraceable. The suspension order also mentioned that, "it has been observed that Tripathi has been exerting pressure on the witnesses of the case."

The suspension order comes a day before hearing on Tripathi's pre arrest bail plea which the Sessions Court to hear on Wednesday. Earlier the Mumbai police sent a proposal to the home department seeking DCP's suspension and initiation of departmental inquiry as a part of administrative action after Tripathi was made a wanted accused in the case last week.

The suspension order issued by Venkatesh Bhatt, joint secretary of Maharashtra government states, the 2010 batch IPS officer was suspended in accordance with the provisions of rule 3(1) of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) rules 1969.

Tripathi has been absent from duty without informing to authorities since he was transferred from DCP zone 2 to DCP operations nor submitted any medical documents for the leave, stated in the order. The order further added that, it has been found that DCP has not done his duty properly to ensure that his subordinates do no resort to any corrupt practices and misconduct.

The Mumbai crime branch investigating the case has already arrested four persons including three police officers of L T Marg police station which comes under DCP zone 2 while the fourth accused is Pappu Gaud, 27 house help of DCP's house in Lucknow.

The case pertaining to robbery and extortion was registered on February 18 based on a complaint from angadia association which claimed that DCP demanded ₹10 lakh per month to "allow" them to run their business. They also claimed that three officers who were arrested in the case extorted ₹18 lakh - ₹20 lakh from few angadias after threatening to book them or tip the Income Tax (IT) department about their illegal activities.

The Mumbai crime branch has also claimed to have established a money trail which leads to the DCP and arrested Gaud. Police claimed that a middle man accepted of taking around ₹6 lakh from arrested inspector Om Wangate, which was later sent to Lucknow via an angadia and was accepted by Gaud, claimed the crime branch. The police have recovered the remaining ₹1.5 from the middle man.

ALSO READ Angadia extortion case: DCP Saurabh Tripathi suspended from service

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 08:45 PM IST