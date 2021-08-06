Andhra Pradesh Class 10 exam 2021: SSC result to be declared today on bse.ap.gov.in

Andhra Pradesh's Board of Secondary Education, will announce the Andhra Pradesh SSC or Class 10 results today at 5 pm.

Once declared, students can check their marks at the official website of the board — bse.ap.gov.in.

Steps to check the result:

Step 1 – Visit the official website – bse.ap.gov.in

Step 2 – Click on the result link

Step 3 – Enter Hall Ticket number and select AP SSC from the drop down

Step 4 – Click on ‘Submit’

Step 5 – Download the result and take a print out for future reference

The Andhra Pradesh government had announced the cancellation of the year-end examinations for Class 10 and intermediate on a day the Supreme Court took a serious view of the indecisiveness.

Earlier, the state government seemed keen on holding the exams despite the prevailing COVID situation and a vociferous demand from all opposition parties and parents.

The apex court's observations forced the Jagan Mohan Reddy government to cancel the exams, much to the relief of lakhs of students.