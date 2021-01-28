Andheri student extends gratitude to cops in style for recovering her stolen bicycle

A 14-year-old girl made a grand gesture to extend her gratitude to the officials of DN Nagar Police Station who helped find her bicycle after it was reported stolen. As a token of appreciation, the girl not only distributed sweets and wrote a letter of appreciation, but also put up a hoarding, thanking the police officials. The cops, overwhelmed with the act, were happy as ever.

An Andheri-based teen, Aditi Sawant, who aspires to become an IPS officer and has been a part of a number of athletic school activities, was taught appreciation after hard work and achievement. Based on her excellence in academics and sports, she was gifted a bicycle by her parents as a token of appreciation. Amid a number of bicycles being stolen from the society's parking area, her mother Asha, always stashed the bicycle in her car's dickey. However, last week the car was sent for repairs and the bicycle went missing.

Speaking about the incident, Asha said, "My daughter was inconsolable after the bicycle went missing and in a bid to retrieve it, we lodged a complaint at DN Nagar police station. I had also enquired with the security guard, who claimed to have no clue on the bicycle's disappearance. Upon police's suggestion, when we handed over the CCTV camera footage, they informed us the next day that they found the bicycle." Aditi was overwhelmed and rushed back to the city as she was sent for a weekend away to take her mind off the theft.

Upon returning and getting her bicycle back, Aditi was jumping with joy and enquired on how can she thank the police, said Asha. "Not settling on thanking the police on social media or through a letter, Aditi planned on putting up a hoarding as a gesture to thank the cops. She even distributed sweets and personally showed gratitude towards the quick detection of her dearly stolen bicycle," said Asha.

Bharat Gaikwad, senior inspector of DN Nagar police station, too, was touched with this gesture and said that giving such little joys of life are the perks of helping the people in need.