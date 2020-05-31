Andheri man stranded in Qatar seeks help for return

Sobbing for her son's well being, she told the Free Press Journal, "My son, for the first time, visited a foreign country. We allowed him because he got a good job opportunity there. But after just a few days, he started falling sick. Therefore, he resigned from his job and was supposed to come back. But as lockdown was enforced, the flight tickets got cancelled. He is alone there; we do not have any family or friends. Moreover, in this pandemic, he was admitted twice to the hospital. I want my son to come back home safely."

Since Vaibhav has already left his job, his family is sending him money for his expenses. Being from a middle class family, his father is a Hindu pandit (priest) and they all live in a small house in a chawl. Vaibhav said, "I have filled a form online at the Indian Embassy in Doha. However, so far, I have not received any reply." Meanwhile, his father stated, "Only a few flights were operating for Indian citizens. However, since the flight was from Doha for Delhi and Kochi and not for Mumbai, my son could not get a ticket. We thought that if he came to Delhi, then later, he could travel to Mumbai via train. But due to the state’s restrictions that is not possible."