Andheri by-poll: BJP, Uddav group pull out all stops to win

Rutuja Latke (left) and Murji Patel (Right) | FPJ

As the do or die electoral battle for the Andheri East seat inches closer, Uddhav faction and BJP are leaving no stone unturned to win the November 3 bypoll.

Recently, BJP leader Ashish Shelar held a meeting with party MLAs to chart strategy for the high-stakes poll. To woo voters, it was decided that 10 BJP MLAs will concentrate on 10 wards of Andheri East constituency while ex-corporators will work on booth-level.

On the other side, Uddhav loyalist Anil Parab discussed the road to success with the NCP and Congress. They said that they aren't far away from victory if each of them works in tandem.

The Congress and NCP, which were part of the erstwhile Maha Vikas Aghadi government, have extended unconditional support to Uddhav Thackeray.

Ex-corporator and standing committee member Vinod Mishra said, “I have been given four booths which means 1,000 homes. I will go door to door and tell citizens how Uddhav had ditched Hindutva and Vikas. We will also publicise good works of Modiji and Shinde-led government.”

BJP has fielded Murji Patel against Uddhav candidate Rutuja Latke, who is the widow of Ramesh Latke whose death has necessitated this bypoll.