Andheri boy does 'Patel' rap for BJP rebel candidate

Mumbai: Nineteen-year-old Deepak Gaud, who has composed two rap songs, has opened his commercial innings by performing at the campaign of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rebel candidate Murji Patel in the Andheri East assembly constituency. Gaud resides in a chawl at Andheri, and has received a lot of appreciation for his previous compositions. This is the reason Patel's supporters sought him out to rap for their leader.

Gaud is a first-year bachelor of science student and wants to pursue a career as a sound engineer.

Patel is a rebel who is contesting the 2019 assembly elections against the Shiv Sena incumbent Ramesh Latke. Having been elected as a corporator from Andheri East on a BJP symbol, he was disqualified for submitting invalid caste documents. Patel contested the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections from a reserved OBC ward. Currently, his fake caste certificate case is pending in the small causes court of Mumbai.

According to Patel's team, "The aim of a rap song was to especially reach out to young voters. We felt, apart from using digital media, a song in such a format could prove more influential. The lyrics talk of Kaka's (as Murji Patel is popularly known as) development work in this constituency, instead of defaming his opponent."

This rap is now doing the rounds on WhatsApp groups and other social media. A resident of Andheri, Shubhangi Waghmare said, "I really liked the lyrics. It is good that our political leaders are focusing on youth preferences. I also wish they come up with good opportunities for us in terms of employment and education, once they are elected."