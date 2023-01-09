e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiAndheri-based frozen food firm awarded ₹ 16.44L compensation in fire loss case

Andheri-based frozen food firm awarded ₹ 16.44L compensation in fire loss case

The Commission accepted the surveyor’s report that assessed the loss that was contested by the complainant, but awarded the interest because the firm had not paid the amount assessed by the surveyor.

Ashutosh M ShuklaUpdated: Monday, January 09, 2023, 11:22 PM IST
article-image
Andheri-based frozen food firm awarded ₹ 16.44L compensation in fire loss case | Reprsentative Image/ Pixabay
Follow us on

The National Consumer Commission has directed the United India Insurance Co. Ltd. to pay an Andheri-based frozen foods firm Rs16.44 lakh with 6% interest per annum from July 21, 2016 till date of realisation in a case of loss owing to fire in November 2015.

Read Also
Thane: TMT bus up in flames at Lokmanya Nagar bus depot, fire brigade rushes to spot; watch visuals
article-image

The Commission accepted the surveyor’s report that assessed the loss that was contested by the complainant, but awarded the interest because the firm had not paid the amount assessed by the surveyor.


The order dated Jan 3, 2023 was passed on a complaint by Tate’l Fine Foods Pvt. Ltd. The export firm deals in manufacturing, processing, packaging and storage of frozen snacks, ready to cook / baked food etc. The manufacturing is done at two units; one for ready to eat and two for frozen products.


The firm had taken a ‘Standard Fire’ and ‘Special Perils’ policy for Rs6 crore that was later enhanced to Rs7 crore and it covered loss of goods, stock and material due to fire. It was valid when the fire took place in Nov 2015 in a unit. Intimation was given to the fire brigade, the Karad Municipal Council and the local police. Almost all frozen food and stock was destroyed.

Read Also
Arjun Bijlani complains of potholes outside his Mumbai house, BMC responds: 'There is nothing...
article-image

After being informed that certain items were not covered, a claim of Rs1.82 crore was submitted by them in July 2016. When things didn’t resolve after a meeting with the insurance firm, a revised claim of Rs1.72 crore was submitted. However, as per surveyor appointed by the insurance firm, the food company was eligible only for Rs16.44 lakh.

The Commission said that the complainant had not produced any evidence to show that the assessment made by the surveyor was wrong. Even though the amount as assessed by the surveyor was asked to be paid, the Commission observed there was no proof that it was paid. Quoting IRDA guidelines that the claim money should be paid in a month from the final survey report, it directed the amount to be paid in eight weeks. 

Read Also
SC announces to have specialised benches to deal with criminal, tax, land issues, MACT matters
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: MCOCA court sentences Gutka baron JM Joshi, 2 others to 10 yrs in jail

Mumbai: MCOCA court sentences Gutka baron JM Joshi, 2 others to 10 yrs in jail

Mumbai: Siddhivinayak Trust fends off allegations of impropriety

Mumbai: Siddhivinayak Trust fends off allegations of impropriety

Andheri-based frozen food firm awarded ₹ 16.44L compensation in fire loss case

Andheri-based frozen food firm awarded ₹ 16.44L compensation in fire loss case

Mumbai: Chorus grows for caste-based census on the lines of Bihar in Maharashtra

Mumbai: Chorus grows for caste-based census on the lines of Bihar in Maharashtra

Kissing case: Bombay HC seeks state govt's reply on Shilpa Shetty’s plea of quashing 2007...

Kissing case: Bombay HC seeks state govt's reply on Shilpa Shetty’s plea of quashing 2007...