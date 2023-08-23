Andar Ki Baat: Straight Out Of A Movie

Representative Image |

Some time ago, a top actor called a film critic to his bungalow. After an initial exchange of pleasantries, he told the critic not to run down his films and in return offered him a handsome amount. The journo replied that he judged films on merit and did not favour any star. He politely refused the money offered to him. Seeing that the scribe was unwilling to fall in line, the superstar said he had "contacts" in Dubai and he could use them if the journalist did not fall in line. The scribe simply got up and left the palatial bungalow shocked at the open threat given to him. This once again proves the close nexus between the underworld and Bollywood. But then, the authorities are yet to break the nexus between the two.

A suspicious script

A former engineer of MHADA has turned into a film producer! He has already invested Rs 20 crore in a Hindi movie with some of the scenes being shot abroad. He is apparently running short of funds and he is tapping the finance market to meet the shortfall. He took VRS some years ago, started his own "consultancy" and is living it up in a huge and well-furnished apartment in a tony neighbourhood of Santa Cruz. Maybe the tax guys would like to have dekho in the books of this humble official who is leading a high life.

Realty check

Talking of babudoms investments in real estate etc, it is learnt that a babu of Maharashtra is building a fancy mall in Punjab. Of course, it is all appropriately benami. Many IAS and IPS officers of the state are known to have parked their ill-gotten wealth with some of the top builders of Mumbai. For the builders, it is a win-win situation since not only they get finance at interest rates lower than the market rate, but their building plans also get cleared pronto by the BMC. When a raid was conducted on a builder, the sleuths were surprised to discover the extent of money parked by officials. Sab chalta hai!!

Tailpiece

The wife of a top member of the corporate world had complained of rape and molestation a few years ago. The Mumbai police registered FIRs. But the matters have not proceeded much since then. A case of justice delayed and infinitely denied.

Compiled by S Balakrishnan

Read Also Andar Ki Baat: Tales From The Underground

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)