Andar Ki Baat: NCP to join NDA? |

We have been maintaining that the so-called split in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is nothing but a political drama being played out as per the narrative carefully scripted by 'motabhai' in Delhi and conveyed to the NCP leadership by the superstar of India Inc Ajitdada Pawar, who led the "rebellion". It has left behind enough evidence of political match fixing. It is reliably learnt that the NCP rump led by Sharad Pawar will join the NDA-led by the BJP after Makarsankranti in January 2024; well in time for the Lok Sabha polls. Leaders of I.N.D.I.A better watch out.

High flying leader

Prasad Lad is the man to be watched in the BJP. This Mumbai-based BJP legislator has over the years built up a huge business empire at the core of which is housekeeping operations spread across Mumbai and other cities. He has also diversified into civil aviation. Seeing his tremendous organising abilities, the RSS has handpicked him for big responsibilities. Recently, he was tasked with organising a global convention and exhibition on temples at Varanasi, which was inaugurated by RSS sarsanghchalak Mohat Bhagwat. The event in PM Modi's parliamentary constituency was a grand success and indications are that Lad will be assigned more tasks in the near future. He is close to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, which gives him tremendous leverage in Maharashtra.

Neta in dilemma

This controversial neta defected from the NCP to join hands with the BJP. Now, he is facing staunch opposition from his highly articulate daughter-in-law who is an acerbic critic of PM Modi and his BJP. This woman controls much of "neta's" business and her opposition to the BJP cannot be brushed aside easily. The neta is now in a big dilemma. He cannot afford to let his political ambitions impact his family, but if he moves away from the BJP then there is every possibility of the ED knocking on his door. One way out of this problem would have been to get a BJP ticket for the upcoming assembly election to his 'soon' (which is daughter-in-law in Marathi). But, she is so anti-BJP that she will not even look at the ticket.

Raddi O Raddi !!

The things that this newspaper is doing has become something of a joke. It has reduced the number of copies which it is sending to the depots because of declining circulation, but it is not reducing its print order! The result is mounting "raddi"! The question being asked in media circles is whether this newspaper is printing "raddi" for the paper mills or what? Samajh gaye na...??

Compiled by S Balakrishnan

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)